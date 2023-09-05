Cat dies, multiple kittens found abandoned at animal shelter in North Haven

A cat was killed after being run over by a car and multiple kittens were abandoned at an animal shelter in North Haven over the weekend.

The kittens were found by employees of The Animal Haven in a tiny box at about 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The shelter said the kittens were dropped off in a box that was wide open next to their dog kennel. One of the kittens had escaped, but was later found underneath a pallet with four other adult cats.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They said they've been looking all day for a cat that was missing. Around 4 p.m. on Labor Day, someone reported seeing a black cat and later on, the cat was found dead in the middle of the road after being run over by a car, according to The Animal Haven.

An owner of the shelter told NBC Connecticut that they are located near the woods and not in a safe spot to surrender animals. Yet, they get about 17 surrenders a day.

The shelter asks people not to get animals if they don't want them, citing their strict application process as a way of preventing further incidents such as this.

They're also asking people to adopt locally because there are a lot of animals in their care that are in need of homes.