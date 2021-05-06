Cat Found Abandoned in New London

New London Animal Control is investigating after a cat was found abandoned near Mitchell College.

Animal Control said someone found the young female Siamese mix abandoned in a carrier Wednesday. She was dehydrated, malnourished and has severe eye infections, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police posted photos showing the carrier and a blanket that were with the cat.

Anyone who recognizes the cat or the carrier should call New London Animal Control at 860-447-5231.

Those interested in helping with her medical costs can donate to the Baby Chloe Fund at VCA New London Animal Hospital, 122 Cross Road, Waterford, CT 06385 or by calling 860-442-0611.