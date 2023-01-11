Cat in Litchfield County Tests Positive For Rabies

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is urging pet owners to make sure their pets are current on their vaccinations after a cat in Litchfield County tested positive for rabies.

The 8-month-old cat was an outdoor cat and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife. The cat was unvaccinated, according to the agency.

“Connecticut is endemic for wildlife rabies – we know the virus is present,” said Dr. Jane Lewis, Connecticut's state veterinarian. “As we progress into Spring and the warmer weather, wildlife will become more active increasing the likelihood of interactions with the public and pets. Rabies vaccination should not be delayed, especially in situations where a pet has never been vaccinated or when a wildlife exposure has occurred, and a booster vaccination is needed as part of the post-exposure treatment.”

Rabies is a viral disease and it is most commonly transmitted by animal bite. Rabies can be transmitted to humans.

Rabies vaccinations for pets are required by state statute.