Cat in Pet Carrier Found in Ditch in Wolcott

A cat in a pet carrier was found in a ditch in Wolcott and the Wolcott Dog Pound is asking anyone with information to come forward.

In a Facebook post, the Wolcott Dog Pound said a woman who was out walking her dogs noticed the carrier in the area of 1049 Spindle Hill Road.

“Thankfully this cat was found before the snowstorm or the ending might have been tragic,” the post goes on to say.

Desmond’s Army is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible, according to the Wolcott Dog Pound.

Anyone with information about the cat or its owners is asked to call Wolcott Animal Control through the Police Department at 203-879-1414.