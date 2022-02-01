Cat Suffering From Suspected Abuse Abandoned at Connecticut Rest Stop: Police

Police are looking for whoever abandoned an injured cat at a rest stop along I-95 last week.

New Canaan Animal Control assisted state police when the cat was discovered abandoned in a cat carrier on Monday, January 24.

Because of the bitter cold temperatures, the cat was left in, police took the animal to a veterinarian to be checked out.

The veterinarian determined the cat had two broken legs and trauma to its right eye.

The cat, nicknamed Highway, is now being cared for by PAWS in Norwalk.

Anyone who wants to know more about how to help with Highway's pending surgeries and rehabilitation is urged to call PAWS at (203) 750-9572.