shelton

Cat Taken During Burglary in Shelton Returned to Owner

Shelton Police

A cat that was taken during a burglary in Shelton in January is being returned to its owner on Saturday.

Police took a report of a burglary from a hotel room on January 22. Investigators said there were no apparent signs of forced entry into the room, but several items were reported missing including the victim's hairless cat Princess.

Detectives conducted an investigation and arrested a 20-year-old and a 24-year-old in February. They were charged with burglary, larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit larceny. Investigators said at that point, they were unable to find the cat.

This week, police said they received a call from a woman in Massachusetts who said she bought a hairless cat a few months ago in Bridgeport. She said she learned the cat may have been the animal stolen from Shelton in January.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We appreciate the integrity of the female who purchased the cat for $1,300 and notified police once she learned the cat was stolen so the animal could go back to the rightful owner," police said in a statement.

Investigators met with the woman on Saturday and she turned over the cat after confirming it was the stolen animal. The cat is being reunited with the owner.

The circumstances surrounding the sale of the stolen cat remain under investigation.

Local

Cromwell 7 mins ago

Cromwell FD Warns of Ambulance Spreading Vulgar Messages

Enfield 42 mins ago

Investigation into Reported Shooting in Enfield Nets 8 Arrests

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

shelton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us