Cat Taken During Burglary in Shelton Returned to Owner

A cat that was taken during a burglary in Shelton in January is being returned to its owner on Saturday.

Police took a report of a burglary from a hotel room on January 22. Investigators said there were no apparent signs of forced entry into the room, but several items were reported missing including the victim's hairless cat Princess.

Detectives conducted an investigation and arrested a 20-year-old and a 24-year-old in February. They were charged with burglary, larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit larceny. Investigators said at that point, they were unable to find the cat.

This week, police said they received a call from a woman in Massachusetts who said she bought a hairless cat a few months ago in Bridgeport. She said she learned the cat may have been the animal stolen from Shelton in January.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We appreciate the integrity of the female who purchased the cat for $1,300 and notified police once she learned the cat was stolen so the animal could go back to the rightful owner," police said in a statement.

Investigators met with the woman on Saturday and she turned over the cat after confirming it was the stolen animal. The cat is being reunited with the owner.

The circumstances surrounding the sale of the stolen cat remain under investigation.