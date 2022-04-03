Catalytic Converter Stolen From Car at Lisbon Grocery Store in Broad Daylight

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen from a parked car at Aldi in Lisbon Sunday afternoon.

Troop E said the theft happened in broad daylight in a public place at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Troopers said three men were seen exiting the vehicles pictured above, a Nissan Altima and a Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

The men allegedly stole a catalytic converter out of an unoccupied Toyota Prius.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Troop E said these thefts have been happening throughout the region and can happen anywhere at anytime.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911. Police said not to approach these individuals.

Troopers are asking anyone with information or footage of these thieves to contact Trooper Dussault at raymond.dussault@ct.gov or by phone at 860-848-6500. Tips can remain confidential.