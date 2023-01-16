Catalytic Converter Thief Pulled Gun on Homeowners in Bristol: Police

Bristol police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts over the weekend.

The thefts happened late on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive, and Emmett Street, according to police.

The incidents were all interrupted by homeowners, police said. In two of the three incidents, one of the suspects pulled a gun and threatened to harm the homeowners, according to police.

No one was injured during any of the incidents.

Witnesses told police there were three to four suspects. They were earing ski masks and hoodies and driving a gray or silver sedan.

Anyone who has surveillance video of the area that might have captured the suspects is asked to call Bristol police.