Catalytic Converters Stolen from Entire Fleet of School Vehicles in Trumbull

Police are investigating after catalytic converters were stolen from an entire fleet of student transportation vehicles in Trumbull.

Police said they were called Thursday morning to investigate after catalytic converters were taken overnight from 28 school-owned vehicles on Oakview Drive, forcing the Cooperative Educational Service School to be closed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The cost of the loss is estimated at over $75,000.

Trumbull Police said they have noticed a drastic increase in the theft of catalytic converters, which is not only on the rise in Connecticut but has also become a serious problem nationwide.

They urge people to park in well-lit areas, close to a building entrance or to the nearest access road when parking in a public lot whenever possible.

They urge people with a security system on your car to calibrate it so vibration sets off the alarm.

They also recommend video surveillance around your vehicle, motion-sensitive lights and parking in your driveway or a closed garage whenever possible.

What to Look for

If you start your vehicle and hear a loud exhaust noise, it is likely that your catalytic converter has been stolen, police say.

If this happens, make sure you are in a safe location and have the undercarriage of your vehicle inspected.

The catalytic converter is a round canister that connects two pieces of piping in the exhaust.

If there is a gaping space in the middle of your exhaust, that’s an indication that the converter is missing, and you will likely see signs that the piping had been cut away.

If you become a victim, file a police report. If you have specific information regarding a recent catalytic converter theft in Trumbull, call the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-3665, or dial 911 for all emergencies.

In September, Vernon police investigated the theft of several catalytic converters from a school bus lot.

Catalytic converters were also stolen from DATTCO vehicles in several towns earlier this year.