Catalytic Converters Stolen From School Buses in Vernon

Vernon police are investigating the theft of several catalytic converters from a school bus lot in town.

Police said they were called to the First Student lot on Whitney Ferguson Road Thursday for the thefts, which occurred overnight. The issue led to minor delays for Vernon Public Schools Thursday morning.

There will be increased police patrols throughout town. The public is asked to report anything suspicious to police at 860-872-9126.

Catalytic converter thefts have become a common problem across the state.

