Catherine's Butterfly Party Will Honor Girl Killed in Sandy Hook School Shooting

Nearly 10 years after her 6-year-old daughter was killed in the tragedy at Sandy Hook, a Newtown mother is ensuring that Catherine Violet Hubbard’s legacy of kindness lives. A butterfly party will be held this weekend in her daughter’s memory.

Catherine’s mother, Jenny Hubbard, said her daughter was quiet, gentle and fiery and her heart was devoted to animals.

And Catherine’s Butterfly Party will honor Catherine’s birthday as well as her love for animals.

“She would collect them in the summer and take care of them during the day, like I think most kids do. And she would send them off and she would ask them a simple question -- that they would tell their friends that she was kind,” Jenny Hubbard said. “Her thought was that if animals knew that she was kind and they'd be safe with her that they would come back in droves.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That is also what the Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation wants to do at the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary.

Construction has begun on a space on 34 acres of donated land in Newtown and work to honor Catherine’s love for all creatures is underway, including community workshops and gardens, educational programs in schools and social outreach, helping seniors keep their pets at home.

Thousands of people are expected at Catherine’s Butterfly Party this weekend to celebrate what would have been her 16th birthday and Jenny Hubbard said this is her daughter’s birthday wish fulfilled.

She said 26 animal rescues will be there with adoptable animals.

There will also be demonstrations that people can enjoy if they are not looking to bring a pet into their home.

The mission is to celebrate, remember and make the world a kinder, more compassionate place in honor of Catherine.

Catherine’s Butterfly Party will be held at 3 Primrose Street in Newtown, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

There will be food trucks, vendors and lots of activities for children.

Learn more here.