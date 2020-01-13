Cattle, Ducks, Chickens and Dogs Seized After Suffield Investigation

Authorities seized cattle, ducks, chickens and dogs after an investigation into reports that a cow in West Suffield was not properly cared for, according to Suffield police.

Authorities said the allegations were that the animals had been deprived of food, water and proper medical attention, according to police.

They said a local veterinarian contacted them on Jan. 3 and reported that a cow in West Suffield was not being properly cared for.

That led to an investigation by the Suffield Police Department Animal Control Division and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, which determined that there were several animals at several locations, including on Sheldon Street in West Suffield and North Main Street in East Granby that were being neglected by the same person, according to police.

The Suffield Police Department and the State of Connecticut Department of Agriculture obtained a search and seizure warrant, which was executed on Monday, and several animals were removed and placed in the care of the Department of Agriculture for evaluation and rehabilitation.

Dogs were placed at a local veterinary center for further evaluation and care.

The Suffield Police Department Animal Control Division is continuing to investigate and said they expect to make an arrest.