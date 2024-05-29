Cause of death of man in New Britain police custody was drugs: report

A man who died while he was in New Britain police custody in August died of drug intoxication, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

Police officers went to a home on Columbia Street just after 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 when they received a report of a man who was having mental difficulties and they found Marcell Felix on the front porch, mumbling, yelling and running around and acting erratically, according to the Inspector General.

A small child was also on the porch, crying, according to the Inspector General’s report.

Police took Felix into custody and placed him in handcuffs after he fell off the porch landed in bushes and requested medical assistance.

As Felix was being transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, he stopped breathing, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

When he was at the hospital, Felix had no pulse and emergency department staff started CPR, but Felix died at 11:09 a.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Feliz died of acute phencyclidine intoxication and his death was ruled accidental, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

Phencyclidine is PCP or “angel dust,” according to the National Institutes of Health.

The Office of the Inspector General said there was no use of force or criminality associated with his death.