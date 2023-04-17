Cause of Fire at Stratford Gun Range is Under Investigation

Stratford firefighters are investigating what caused a gun range in Stratford to catch fire Monday night.

Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Stratford Guns and Ammo on Honeyspot Road.

Fire Chief Jermaine Atkinson said the owner reported the blaze and tried to extinguish it, but it overwhelmed them. Crews responded within four minutes.

Atkinson said the fire was a "stubborn" one and live ammunition inside of the store posed a challenge to crews.

Firefighters took an aggressive, but cautious approach to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control within an hour. Firefighters were still putting out hotspots Monday night.

No one was injured and the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.