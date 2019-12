Officials are trying to determine what sparked a fire at a residential building in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Police said there was a two-alarm building fire on Westland Street around 1:25 a.m.

In a photo from Hartford Fire Department, flames could be seen shooting out of the top of the building as firefighters worked to extinguish it.

There is no word on how many people were displaced or if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.