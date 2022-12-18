Cause of Manchester Duplex Fire Under Investigation

The fire marshal's office is working to determine what started a fire at a duplex in Manchester on Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to a duplex on Wadsworth Street around 8 a.m. after getting a report of smoke and flames on the side of the house.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found a fire in an exterior wall of the first floor. The wall was quickly opened up and the fire was extinguished.

Smoke was found on the second floor. Crews said they opened up several holes in the walls and ceilings to keep the fire from spreading.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Five people safely evacuated from the house. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping the residents who are displaced.