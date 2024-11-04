Massachusetts

Cause of massive fire at former Yarmouth restaurant under investigation

No civilians were injured, but one firefighter suffered a minor injury battling the blaze

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

The cause of a massive fire that destroyed the former Anthony's Cummaquid Inn in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday remains under investigation, officials say.

Yarmouth fire officials posted an update on Facebook saying the fire's cause remains undetermined and is currently under investigation. They said fire crews remain on scene Monday morning.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The fire department said it received a call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday from a passerby reporting a structure fire on Route 6A at the former Anthony's Cummaquid Inn, which has been closed for several years. When firefighters arrived at the scene they saw heavy flames from Route 6A and called in fire crews from several neighboring communities.

The fire had advanced quickly through the structure and was threatening other buildings on the property, along with brush near the original building. Even more fire crews were called in to help keep the fire from spreading.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Video from the scene showed a huge fire raging at the former business, with flames and smoke visible for miles around.

Fire officials said crews worked for several hours to bring the fire under control.

Local

Rocky Hill 18 mins ago

Man accused of going 117 mph on I-91 South in Rocky Hill

Coventry 20 mins ago

Man charged with home invasion, assault in Coventry

There were no civilian injuries, but one firefighter was evaluated on scene for a minor injury.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us