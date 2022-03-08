Cause of New Britain Building Fire Under Investigation

An investigation is underway after a large fire at a building in New Britain on Tuesday morning.

The vacant building is on West Main Street between Grove Street and Park Place. It sits between St. George Greek Orthodox Church and New Hope of Calvary.

#NewBritain Fire on West Main St & Grove Hill. I have a live report from the scene on @NBCConnecticut #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/0lJpIdX8qu — Jennifer Joas NBC CT (@JenniferJoas) March 8, 2022

Large flames could be seen engulfing the roof of the building earlier in the morning on Tuesday.

Firefighters attacked it from the outside and used ladder trucks and hoses to extinguish the flames.

Crews also had to battle the wind. At times, the smoke and embers could be seen blowing in the wind.

Officials said the flames caused part of the roof to collapse.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

At this time, most of the fire is out and crews are monitoring for hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.