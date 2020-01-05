Cause of Waterbury Bodega Fire Under Investigation

Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed a bodega in Waterbury on Saturday.

Community members watched in awe as the fire was stopped from spreading into the three floors of apartments above the store on the corner of North Main and West Farms Streets.

"Everybody was able to get out of the rear fire escapes and everybody got out safely," said Battalion Chief Ken Tamborra.

"That's a blessing right there," said building supervisor Bobby Cooke.

Despite the destruction to the store, firefighters say fortunately the store was closed for the night.

"That's a store that a lot of people go there. The store's gone now," said Cooke.

"I'm grateful nobody got hurt. We seen the smoke and started calling 9-1-1 like crazy," said Luis Cruz, who works a block away.

Red Cross volunteers showed up to help those impacted, but fire officials we spoke to were hoping residents could return home Saturday night.

"Thankfully, given the older construction, the ceiling held in tact in the store, so the fire never left the store so there's only some minor smoke damage and some soot on the floors above," said Battalion Chief Tamborra.