Puerto Rico Earthquakes

CCSU Club Cancels Puerto Rico Trip Over Earthquake Concerns

By Mike Massaro

NBC Connecticut

No water or electricity for two days. That’s what Central Connecticut State University President Dr. Zulma R. Turo said she experienced while visiting family in Puerto Rico last week.

 The island has experienced multiple earthquakes since December 28, the strongest of which came Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude quake the leveled homes a created widespread power outages.

“The main concern now is the lack of power and the uncertainty associated with when they will be able to get power back,” said Toro. “There’s no idea.”

At CCSU, the Political Science Club was set to leave for Puerto Rico morning to attend a political science conference in San Juan. Instead, Toro advised them not to go and the students agreed.

“Obviously it would be really dangerous to go there right now considering there are so many earthquakes happening every day,” said CCSU student Angela Fortuna of Fairfield.

Puerto Rico 3 hours ago

New Britain Group Accepting Donations to Help Victims of Puerto Rico Earthquakes

Puerto Rico 3 hours ago

How to Help Puerto Rico After Deadly Earthquake

Puerto Rico 10 mins ago

Puerto Ricans Left Homeless After Biggest Quake in Century

Looking ahead, the Political Science Club said they are already identifying a new conference to attend this spring, potentially Los Angeles in April.

“We’re going to think about the next thing,” said CCSU Political Science Club President Kristina DeVivo. “We’re going to think about the next conference and really focus on helping in Puerto Rico and giving our thoughts and prayers to them.”

The immediate priority is finding ways to help the people of Puerto Rico.

“Whatever we can do to help them,” said DeVivo, explaining they are planning a meeting soon. “No decisions as of right now but we’ll do something.”

As for the school itself, Toro said she is having meetings internally to see how the CCSU Foundation can contribute to relief efforts.

“As an institution I think we need to start thinking, what can be done to help the people of Puerto Rico,” she said.

This article tagged under:

Puerto Rico EarthquakesCCSU
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us