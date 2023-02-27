CCSU Student Dies After Being Found Unresponsive

A student at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain has died after she was found unresponsive on Sunday.

The school president said a student living in one of the residence halls was found unresponsive late in the morning.

CCSU police responded and began CPR until the female was transported to the hospital.

According to school officials, the female later died. Her identity has not been released.

It's unclear what caused the female's death. The investigation is ongoing.

Staff from the school is meeting with and is providing support to the student's roommates, friends and hallmates.

Any students or staff in need of support can contact the Counseling and Wellness Team at (860) 832-1926.