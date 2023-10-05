CDC director urges vaccination during a visit to New Haven

If you’ve had trouble finding a COVID vaccine so far, you’re not alone.

“We went from one player, the federal government doing the purchasing and distribution, to many, many, many players,” said CDC Director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, during a visit to New Haven Thursday. “So even if half of those players were ready to go, that means half weren’t.”

The switch to a corporate model for the latest round of vaccine distribution has some supply challenges causing canceled appointments. And, some people were charged after insurance companies weren’t set up to cover the cost.

During an event at Fair Haven Community Health Care, officials said those problems should start to smooth out.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Insurance companies should be reaching out to people who were denied coverage, because they’re entitled to reimbursement,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. He also suggested people proactively reach out to their insurance providers.

Vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of insurance status. Those without insurance, can get a covered shot through the CDC Bridge program. The cost is covered on the back end, and it’s coordinated with healthcare providers.

“No one, no one, should be paying out of pocket for this lifesaving tool,” said Dr. Suzanne Lagarde, CEO of Fair Haven Community Health Care.

Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani says the state is working to resolve issues with finding pediatric shots.

“If you’ve had some difficulty getting your children vaccinated, in these first few weeks, stick with it,” she said. “We’ve been working with our practices so that they know they can order it just the same way they order other vaccines.”

Cohen stressed that the COVID virus has a stronger impact than the flu, and people should get vaccinated for both.

So far, four million people have gotten an updated COVID shot, including Rep. Rosa DeLauro, and Gov.

Ned Lamont, who got their shots at the morning news event.

The conversation was held just before the groundbreaking for the expansion of Fair Haven Community Health Care. The new building will be at the corner of James Street and Grand Avenue.

Since 1971, the clinic has provided healthcare to those who have low or no insurance across the New Haven area.

Now, the clinic has 300 staff, 32,000 patients, and hosts 140,000 visits annually. With a new building, that service is expected to grow.

“And we see everyone who seeks our help, regardless of ability to pay,” Lagarde said. “No one is ever sent to collections despite the fact that thirty percent of our adult population is uninsured and uninsurable.”

The clinic played a vital role during the pandemic, offering vaccinations to the community it serves.

“To date, we’ve administered over 43,000 COVID vaccines with more than 60-percent of those recipients being people of color,” Lagarde said.

And, they have the new updated shots for people who want one. As the vaccines become more widely available at retail pharmacies, many Federally Qualified Health Centers like Fair Haven, and local health departments like New Haven, have vaccines in stock.