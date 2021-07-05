Ceiling Collapsed on People Inside Milkcraft in West Hartford, 2 Injuries Reported

Two injuries were reported after the ceiling collapsed with customers and employees inside Milkcraft in West Hartford Monday night.

The collapse happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Farmington Avenue in downtown West Hartford.

Lilla Magee

Officials said approximately 12 to 20 customers and six employees were in the building at the time of the collapse. Responding crews were able to search the space and account for all occupants in the building.

Two minor injuries were reported in the collapse and one person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said. Crews said the collapse was non-structural.

NBC Connecticut

The space has been deemed unsafe by building officials and is closed to the public at this time. The building department, as well as fire and police officials are investigating the incident.

NBC Connecticut

Officials said the ice cream shop will likely remain closed until the building department and Fire Marshal are satisfied with repairs, which will be at least through Tuesday afternoon based on the damage.