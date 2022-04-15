Celebrate Spring's Arrival in Connecticut With These Upcoming Festivals

Spring is in full swing!

It's a great time to get outside to enjoy the weather and all of the fun festivals in Connecticut.

Cherry Blossom Festival in Wooster Square

New Haven: April 24 – Cherry Blossom Festival in Wooster Square. Enjoy this spring's cherry blossom viewings and live music at Wooster Square at Chapel and Academy streets. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to picnic in the park. Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, there will be no vendors or exhibitors. The festival will take place from 12 - 4:30 p.m.

Daffodil Day

Middletown: April 24 – Daffodil Day at the Wadsworth Museum. Enjoy the spring weather and view the newly sprung daffodils on the lawn of the Wadsworth Mansion. Food trucks, live music and family outdoor activities will be available. The mansion will also be open for self-guided tours. The event is free and open to the public from 12 - 3 p.m.

Spring Food Truck Festival

Wallingford: April 23 – Try from a handful of food trucks and browse from over 60 crafters and vendors at the Wallingford Spring Food Truck Festival. Hosted by the Polish National Alliance Club, the event will be held Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and will continue on Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Annual Meriden Daffodil Festival

Meriden: April 30 – The Annual Meriden Daffodil Festival at Hubbard Park. Attendees can enjoy food, spring-themed crafts, fireworks, music, a parade and more. The celebration starts on Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. and will continue into Sunday, May 1 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Annual Earth Day Celebration

Woodbury: April 30 – Woodbury's Annual Earth Day Celebration at Hollow Park. View and support multiple non-profits, artists, farmers and growers, local businesses and food trucks. The event runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Strawberry Festival and Craft Fair

Cheshire: June 11 – The annual Cheshire Strawberry Festival and Craft Fair is back! The traditional New England festival will feature farm-fresh strawberry shortcake, other food options, live music, handmade crafts and family activities. The festival will run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and admission is free.

South Windsor: June 11 – South Windsor will also host a Strawberry Festival and Craft Fair at Nevers Park. Featuring strawberry shortcake, crafts and activities, a hay ride, bounce house, live music and more. Little ones can also enter to be in the Little Miss Strawberry pageant. It's free admission and the festival is held 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dogwood Festival

Greenfield: May 7 – The 85th Annual Dogwood Festival has returned after a hiatus. What started as a small celebration to view blooming Dogwood trees now is a festival filled with music, food and children's activities to enjoy. The festival will be from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.