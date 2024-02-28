Celebrating Leap Day: freebies and deals you can enjoy

There may be an extra day this year, but there are also extra ways to celebrate.

Some businesses and restaurants are offering deals to people born on Leap Day while others have promotions that allow everyone to celebrate.

For people born on Leap Day, here's how you can make your birthday celebration a little more special.

Wood-n-Tap is offering a complimentary dinner (up to $25) to anyone born on Feb. 29.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You must show proof of your birthday to qualify.

The promotion is available at all Wood-n-Tap locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Insomnia Cookies is gifting a free six pack to anyone with a Leap Day birthday.

The promotion is only available in store and requires an ID.

No purchase is necessary.

Build-a-Bear Workshop is also helping people born on Leap Year celebrate with a Birthday Treat Bear for $4.

Visit any Build-a-Bear location on Feb. 29, 2024 for the promotion.

You must present ID to qualify.

If you weren't born on Leap Day, here are a few ways you can still celebrate:

Chipotle Customers can get free guacamole on digital orders placed exclusively on its app on Feb. 29, 2024. Make sure to use the promo code EXTRA24 at checkout.

Insomnia Cookies You can get a bonus cookie with every 12-pack and 6-pack through Sunday.

Staples If you are part of the Easy Rewards program, you can head to your nearest store to get a free passport photo. You will also earn 29x points when you spend $29 or more in store and on Staples' website.

Wendy's You can get a free serving of the new Cinnabon Pull-Apart breakfast item on Feb. 29, 2024, at participating locations. No purchase or loyalty membership is needed. This is good for one adult per group inside the restaurant or one per vehicle for the drive-thru.



After this year, the next Leap Years will be in 2028 and 2032.