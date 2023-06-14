Celebrating new US citizens with a Flag Day naturalization ceremony in Mystic

Nearly 50 Connecticut residents officially became U.S. citizens at a special Flag Day naturalization ceremony held at the Mystic Seaport Museum.

"I am very grateful for this step," said Sara Sendra, of East Haven.

Sendra moved to the U.S from Spain in 2018 and took her official oath of allegiance Wednesday.

“Keep believing in your dreams and they will come eventually," Sendra said.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the new citizens who were celebrated in Mystic come from more than 20 countries: Albania, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Greece, Haiti, India, Iraq, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Senegal, Spain, Sri Lanka, St. Lucia, Togo and Vietnam.

Arnulfo Chino, of Norwalk, said he has been dreaming of this moment for years. He arrived in the U.S. from Mexico when he was 20 years old.

"This was one of my goals. I knew I was going to do it. I knew I was going to make it. That’s where I am," said Chino, who described the day as very emotional. "This means everything."

Fathima Mahamoon, of Farmington, has been living in the U.S. since 2008. She left her home in Sri Lanka seeking a better future.

“We have the freedom of religion, freedom of speech, that is huge because where I come from we lack all of that," said Mahamoon.

Mahamoon is expecting a baby girl any day now. She said she is looking forward to raising her beautiful family here in America.

The Mystic Seaport Museum has been hosting naturalization ceremonies at the museum on Flag Day for years. The museum's president, Peter Armstrong, said it is one of their favorite days.

"It is really important to us," said Armstrong. "We are a historical site as well and, as a historical site, we think it is important for the new people who come to the country to understand the history that exists and to bring their own histories with them, mix those things together and create a much better nation for everyone."