Celebrations held for new housing projects in Hartford area

Monday was a big day for housing projects in the state, including for some affordable units.

Soon people will be able to move into new apartments in Hartford and West Hartford.

In Hartford, developers, the Hartford Land Bank, and others came together to renovate a run-down six-family apartment building in the Upper Albany neighborhood.

“I think residents will now see that this community is thriving and we're going places. You'll see more development, more home ownership, more people being more involved and more interested in everything that's going on within the community,” said Keisha Dickenson, of Upper Albany Revitalization Zone.

On Magnolia Street, two bedrooms will run $1,900 per month and three bedrooms will be at $2,100 per month.

Tuesday, there will be a groundbreaking as several former state office buildings on Trinity Street are converted into 104 mixed-income apartments.

“The housing crisis nationally, the root of it is that we just don't have enough. Our housing stock has not kept up with the demand. And so we need to build all kinds of housing, rental housing, home ownership,” Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said.

Near West Hartford center, now people below a certain income limit will be able to rent at The Camelot.

The 44 affordable apartments offer assistance programs and reduced rental rates.

Right now online, available units include one bedrooms that start at about $1,800 and two bedrooms at about $2,200 per month.

“What it does is to help those residents are going to be living here at all income levels to be able to pay what they can afford instead of market rate. And that makes a difference. That creates the foundation for our families, that creates the foundation for our towns, builds a community,” housing commssioner Sheila Mosquera-Bruno said.

A recent study found the state needs to add more than 100,000 units of affordable housing.

And the Capital area was the region with the highest need.