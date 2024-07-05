Celebrations in Enfield still on despite threat of weather  

Across the state some cities and towns are postponing Fourth of July celebrations.

Hartford, Manchester and Stamford have all pushed events to the next day, but organizers of the Enfield July 4th Town Celebration say the three-day event is going on, rain or sunshine.

“We are always a rain or shine event, unless deemed unsafe by first responders,” said director of marketing Izzy Post Ruhland.

The celebration has a plan in place in the event of thunder and lightning.

“Sometimes we move to the green, sometimes we tell people to just seek shelter in their cars, or we move into the Town Hall,” she said. “We really go off of what the first responders advise us to do.”

This year is the 39th edition of the event, which only took a one-year break during the pandemic.

“It’s the Enfield celebration, but it’s open to the entire community,” said chairman Scott Kaupin. “That’s what brings you back, is that you see the smiles on people’s faces as they listen to music, as they watch the fireworks.”

The event is free and family friendly. Organizers say they are expecting at least 60,000 people over the three days.

“Our mission is that we will never turn a family or child away for their inability to pay and enjoy the parade, enjoy the fireworks, enjoy the activities,” said Post Ruhland whose family has been involved in the planning of the event for several generations.

It will kick off at the Enfield Town Green starting Friday and will feature a line-up of musicians, activities for kids and teens, food trucks, fireworks and more.