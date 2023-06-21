Cell phone might have blocked bullet from seriously hurting man in New Haven

A cell phone may have prevented a bullet from seriously hurting a person during a shooting in New Haven Tuesday night, police said.

Officers said they were called to a reported shooting on Winthrop Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. Police found a man lying in the road with possible injuries.

Investigators believe the man was shot inside a vehicle and tried to flee by reversing his car. He ended up hitting a parked car across the street. His cell phone was struck by a bullet, acting as an apparent shield and preventing further harm, according to police.

The person was taken to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition with a graze wound. Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene to gather evidence and video surveillance footage in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 866-888-8477.