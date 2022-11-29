Cement Truck Falls Through Parking Garage in Danbury

A cement truck fell through a level of a parking garage in Danbury Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to Crosby Street at 11:45 a.m. Monday and found the back tires of a cement truck fell through a one-story parking deck and the driver was injured in the collapse and was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters found an active fuel leak and the fire department said around two to three gallons of diesel and hydraulic fluid spilled on the deck and under the garage.

Firefighters worked to contain the leak and establish a safe area and the scene was turned over to the towing company.

Fire officials said a 100-ton crane was brought in to remove the truck and DEEP and OSHA were notified.