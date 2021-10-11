Cemetery in Middletown Vandalized With Expletive About Columbus

Vandalism, including spray paint saying, “Land Back,” an anarchy symbol and expletives about Christopher Columbus, was found at Indian Hill Cemetery in Middletown on Monday, a day observed as Indigenous Peoples' Day and Columbus Day.

Police said the brownstone wall and sign for the cemetery were vandalized and the cleanup is estimated to cost several hundred dollars.

A person who was driving by contacted police just after 10:30 a.m. Monday and police responded. They believe the vandalism happened overnight hours.

Police are investigating and checking the area for witnesses and video evidence of what happened.

Police said the sign and wall have been covered and staff who work at the cemetery are working on a plan to begin cleanup efforts.

The cemetery was established in 1850. The website for the cemetery says it was established as part of the America Beautiful movement, and there are graves of families from all the European countries, the Far East, Africa, as well as this area's first settlers and descendants.

Lt. Brian Hubbs, of Middletown Police, said he is not aware of anything like this happening at this cemetery before.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Jason Tetrault at the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.