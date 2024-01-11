Center Street closed in Manchester due to pedestrian crash

A pedestrian was struck by a car on Center Street in Manchester on Thursday night, police said.

The police department said the road is closed in the area of the Manchester Superior Courthouse. It's unknown how long it'll be closed.

Officers are at the scene investigating and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-645-5500.