Center Street in Southington Closed to Allow for Outside Dining

The town of Southington has shut down part of Center Street to help restaurants maximize outdoor seating, police announced Thursday.

The closure runs between 122 Center St. and 148 Center St. There are barricades and signage explaining the closure and detours. Officials plan to leave the setup in place for the next month to help businesses as the state reopen.

The municipal parking lot on Center Street is still accessible from the intersection fo Center and High streets.

Many towns and cities have been looking at ways to help struggling restaurants maximize business under the phase one reopening restrictions, which allow for outdoor dining only.

