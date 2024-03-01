CEO explains why RadNet is piloting mammogram screenings in Walmart stores

RadNet CEO Howard Berger told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday how the company is aiming to make mammograms more accessible by piloting programs that offer these routine screenings at Walmart.

The radiology company's stock soared during Friday's session after it reported a strong quarter Thursday night.

"There is, perhaps, one third of the female population that should be getting routine breast screening and which are not for a variety of reasons, many of which is it's just inconvenient to find a place that's comfortable for them to go or a lack of education," Berger said. "If you can do it at the place where they're just going on a regular basis to begin with, then it should provide us with a better opportunity to enhance the breast cancer detection."

Berger said he's pleased with the results from the first mammogram pilot in Delaware, adding that RadNet is set to launch another in Arizona later in March.

The radiology outfit's strong quarterly report sent its stock soaring, finishing Friday up a little over 17%. To Berger, some of Radnet's recent success is due to overall growth in the industry as people realize the value of imaging in early disease detection. MRI volume has also increased as more patients begin treatment with new Alzheimer's drugs, he said. He explained that scans are needed throughout treatment to ensure the side effects of the medications aren't actually worsening a patient's condition.

Berger also discussed how the company's new artificial intelligence imaging technology is helping to make prostate screenings more accurate. And although biopsies remain important to diagnosing prostate cancer, this new technology can help reduce unnecessary procedures, he said.

"What we're really looking at is trying to avoid the biopsies on those patients that really didn't need it," he said. "The standard of care now is very rapidly becoming a screening or diagnostic prostate MRI scan."

