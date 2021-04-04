CEO of Hartford's Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art Steps Down

The director and CEO of the Wadsworth Atheneum is stepping down after five years at the museum.

Tom Loughman has decided to "further his longstanding commitment to fostering partnerships between arts organizations in this country and abroad," according to the Board of Trustees.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Increasingly and through my role as co-chair of the United States National Committee of the International Council of Museums (ICOM-US), I’ve seen the urgent need to foster international partnerships, and I feel called to that important work which has defined my career,” Loughman said in a statement.

Jeffrey N. Brown, the museum's Board of Trustees' vice president, will serve as interim CEO as a national search is launched effective immediately.

The museum is the nation's oldest continuously-operating public art museum.

The staff and Board of the Wadsworth Atheneum are currently finalizing the organization’s next strategic plan and are developing a Diversity, Equity, Accessibility & Inclusion Plan, the Board of Trustees said.

“We thank Tom for his contributions to advancing the Wadsworth Atheneum’s programs and initiatives during his time with us. And we are excited by what comes next for the Wadsworth Atheneum,” Board President William Peelle said in a statement.