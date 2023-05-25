meriden

Ceremony Honoring Connecticut's Fallen Heroes Held in Meriden

On Thursday, 150 lives lost in the line of duty were honored during the 35th annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony held in Meriden.

By Briceyda Landaverde

Dozens of law enforcement officials paid their respects on Thursday during the 35th annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony that honors the lives lost in the line of duty.

“In valor there is hope,” Cheshire Police Chief Neil Dryfe said.

During the Roll of Honor, agencies who have laid to rest multiple police officers read out loud the names of the fallen. 

Bridgeport Chief Roderick Porter said six police officers in the city paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It's an honor to know some of those individuals that passed away a very long time ago are still being honored, and we still remember,” Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said.

 The law enforcement community also honored fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

“Dustin and Alex’s names are permanently on the wall now,” Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said.

 Back on Oct. 12, Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy were ambushed and fatally shot while responding to a 911 call. 

Gould presented the DeMonte and Hamzy families with a plaque, and said the day was filled with a mix of emotions for the fallen officers' parents. 

 “I think they struggle with the emotional rollercoaster, extremely sad of course, but I know they have a tremendous amount of pride,” Gould said.

Among the attendees was Trooper Trainee Kaitlyn DeMaio, who graduated from the state police academy last week. 

“Coming straight out of the academy they definitely stress that a lot, there is a big responsibility with this job. To see how that could really play out is definitely tremendous and definitely leaves you with a solemn feeling today,” DeMaio said.

