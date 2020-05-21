Ceremony to be Held to Honor CT Military Members Killed in Iraq, Afghanistan Wars

The state will hold a ceremony Thursday evening to brave Connecticut men and women who have lost their lives fighting in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The event is being held at the Wall of Honor in between the State Capitol and the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. The wall is a permanent memorial paying tribute to the 65 members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are from Connecticut and gave their lives in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan since September 11, 2001.

Gov. Ned Lamont will attend the ceremony. It will be hosted by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and will include Veterans Affairs Commissioner Thomas Saadi and Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard.

The ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m.