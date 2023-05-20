Changes Coming to Flights at Bradley: Spirit Airlines to End Service to Jamaica

There are changes coming to some carriers at Bradley International Airport.

The Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees Bradley International Airport, has announced Spirit Airlines will discontinue its service to Jamaica next month…after only operating it for six months, according to executive director Kevin Dillon.

“They’ve cited low load factors and future sales. Unfortunately, I don’t think they gave the service enough time”, Dillon said.

Meanwhile, Breeze Airways has told the CAA it will expand its nonstop service from Bradley International Airport into markets including New Orleans, Fort Myers and Tampa.

Air Canada will resume Bradley service to Toronto next month.

Dillon added it is possible Aer Lingus will extend its operations at Bradley year-round, depending on passenger traffic in the coming months.