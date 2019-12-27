Changes Coming to MDC Bills

Metropolitan District customers may receive their bill earlier than usual or see charges higher than usual as the agency makes changes to their billing cycles.

MDC, which serves water customers in Bloomfield, East Hartford, Hartford, Newington, Rocky Hill, West Hartford, Wethersfield, and Windsor, is upgrading their computer system. During that upgrade, billing cycles are being changed, which might result in some customers getting their bills earlier than usual and with fewer days in the billing cycle in December, which is usually 30 days. Come January, customers may see a bill that includes more than the typical 30 days and a higher total.

MDC said they are suspending any interest accruals for late payments during the December to January cycle to accommodate the changes. Billing should return to normal in February.

Also in January, account numbers will change and the bill will have a new design. There will also be new payment options available.

For more information, customers can contact the MDC at 860-278-7850 or visit the website by clicking here.