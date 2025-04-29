Changing Climate: Trends in CT home insurance costs

Eric George, president of the Insurance Association of Connecticut, has noticed the increase in weather affecting home insurance costs, especially flooding.

"There’s an unfortunate thought that if you’re not in a flood zone, you don’t need flood insurance," George said. "But we’ve seen, where it rains, it can flood, and the fact that you’re not in a flood zone doesn’t mean that you’re insulated.”

Flooding is not covered in standard homeowners' insurance, but George strongly recommends looking into it.

He adds that it is getting more expensive to repair homes from wind and tree damage. Our tree canopy across inland areas of Connecticut is one of our biggest hazards from severe winds during thunderstorms.

“If you can get your house out of harm's way from a large branch, limb, that’s going to help you,” George said.

If there are older or dangerous trees over your home, consider cutting them back.

At the shoreline, George said, the insurance risk rises because of storm surge and tropical systems.

“If you are in an area where hurricanes or high winds are possible, look into storm shutters,” he said.

He said what’s not raising our rates is the disastrous weather happening in other states.

“There is a misconception that insurers who are experiencing losses in California and Florida can make up for it by charging higher rates in Connecticut. The Department of Insurance would never allow that to happen,” he said.

As expensive as insurance is, George recommends having it, in case something happens.

“The worst thing that you can hear about, or something that’s very bad, is when somebody owns their home outright and they have decided because of cost, they’re not going to have insurance,” George said.

There are ways to lower your home insurance costs:

Bundle home insurance with auto insurance policies

Go paperless and consider automatic withdraws from accounts

Install home security alarms or monitoring systems

When we look at storms of the future, they’re expected to be wetter because of a warmer climate, potentially carrying heavier rainfall.

Flood insurance is something to consider. Also, the warmer air extends our severe weather season, giving us more opportunities, unfortunately, to get some of those strong wind gusts.