Charges dropped against Cromwell teen accused of speeding to job interview

Charges have been dropped against a Cromwell teenager who was accused of driving over 130 miles per hour to get to a job interview.

A 19-year-old was arrested earlier this month, but his attorney is saying state police got the wrong person. The case was dismissed in Middletown court Wednesday.

“Relieved, but still devastated,” Attorney Brian Dumeer said.

That’s how Dumeer said his client felt after his criminal case was dismissed in Middletown court.

It came three weeks after he was first arrested. Connecticut State Police say a trooper saw a white Mercedes driving more than 130 mph on Interstate 91 in Cromwell June 4.

According to the criminal information summary, state police released earlier this month, they determined the teen behind the wheel was identified by his license. They alleged he was speeding because he was late for a job interview after speaking with him.

He was then charged with reckless driving and endangerment, but all charges were dropped, and the case was dismissed.

“He’s a young man looking to make a career at this point in time, and being 19 and having your name in the paper and on the news for the wrong reasons isn’t great,” Dumeer said.

Dumeer claims that state police identified the wrong car. He provided NBC Connecticut with still images of the alleged offending car from the trooper’s dashcam, after getting permission from the state’s attorney’s office.

The attorney also provided pictures of the car he says the 19-year-old was driving.

“The wheels on [his] car are black. The door handles on [his] car are black. The roof is white. In the offending car, the wheels are silver. One door handle is black, one is white and the roof of the offending car is black,” Dumeer said.

Dumeer said his client was cooperative with state police, but insisted to them they got the wrong person saying he did go to a job interview in Seymour but was not the speeding driver.

The attorney said once the evidence was gathered, the state’s attorney’s office worked with them on resolving the case.

“I’m very grateful that they moved so quickly in handling the case,” he said.

Dumeer said he has respect for the job state police do to address reckless driving, but said it needs to be done right.

“It’s so important to do complete investigations in every single case,” he said.

NBC Connecticut reached out to state police for comment. They confirmed the case was dismissed and told us they will have more to say soon.

A message was also left with the state’s attorney’s office. NBC Connecticut verified the case was dismissed from charging documents obtained from Middletown Superior Court.

In addition, a Freedom of Information Act request was filed with state police to obtain the dashcam footage and we are waiting to hear back on that.