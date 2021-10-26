Charities Benefit From Fans' Return to Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship announced Tuesday that June’s golf tournament, with limited fans in attendance, raised more than $2.2 million for Connecticut charities.

That was up from $1.6 million raised during 2020 when the tournament in Cromwell was the third post-quarantine event on the PGA Tour and held without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also was more than the $2.1 million raised during the 2019 tournament.

Just under 10,000 spectators per day were allowed in this June.

The PGA event, which donates all of its net proceeds, will give money to more than 125 local charities this year, officials said.

This year’s primary beneficiary was The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children, which is rebuilding a portion of its campus in Ashford after a fire destroyed its main program complex in February.

“This summer’s tournament was tremendous on so many levels — we welcomed back many of our enthusiastic fans, we had a fantastic player field with several of the biggest names in the sport and there was a historic playoff," said Andy Bessette, Travelers' chief administrative officer. “To top it all off, we reached over $2 million for charity.”