New Britain

Charity Concert for Ukraine Being Held in New Britain

Getty Images

The Polish American Foundation is hosting a charity concert for Ukrainian war refugees on Sunday.

The concert is taking place in New Britain at Trinity on Main on Main Street and starts at 3:30 p.m.

It will have Polish and Ukrainian choirs, opera singers and folk music with various musical acts being performed throughout the afternoon.

Officials said the concert's charity mission is to support the people of Ukraine with basic needs.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to attend with Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and New Britain elected and community leaders.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

New BritainUkraine Russia Crisischarity concert
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us