Charity Concert for Ukraine Being Held in New Britain

The Polish American Foundation is hosting a charity concert for Ukrainian war refugees on Sunday.

The concert is taking place in New Britain at Trinity on Main on Main Street and starts at 3:30 p.m.

It will have Polish and Ukrainian choirs, opera singers and folk music with various musical acts being performed throughout the afternoon.

Officials said the concert's charity mission is to support the people of Ukraine with basic needs.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to attend with Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and New Britain elected and community leaders.