Check out these Saint Patrick's Day celebrations across the state

Saint Patrick’s Day is near and there are plenty of events for families, hanging out with friends or a night out in the town.

Here are some local events happening near you!

Entertainment

Family and friends can learn about Irish history in America through the Connecticut Irish American trail.

March 14 - 30: The Irish…and How They Got That Way is a history lesson led by live music by Frank McCourt. Get tickets here.

March 16: Saybrook Point Resort and Marina will have live music and signature Irish cuisine.

Parades

March 15: Milford is hosting their large Saint Patrick's Day parade.

March 16: New London will be celebrating, with everyone in attendance in green.

March 16: New Haven will present music and marchers with various cultures.

March 22: Essex will host their annual parade starting downtown.

March 23: Greenwich will celebrate starting at Greenwich Town Hall.

March 23: Mystic will be celebrating with live music and plenty of festive food and drinks.

Runs

March 15: O’Niantic 5k in Hartford will include be a Saint Patrick's theme run and will include a running event for kids.

March 16: O'Hartford 5k & 10k all runners will receive a custom shirt after their run. Runners 21+ will also get free beer from New England Brewing Company after the race.

March 22: Mystic will host their Mystic Irish 5k run with everyone wearing green to show their spirit.

Bars

There will also be plenty of celebrations at local pubs across the state.