Check Your Tickets; Technical Issue Affected CT Lottery Validations on Labor Day

If you checked a Connecticut lottery ticket on the app or tried to cash one at a retailer on Labor Day, you might need to check your ticket again. There was an issue with the validation system for around an hour and a half that afternoon.

The CT Lottery said there were technical difficulties from around 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Labor Day..

They determined it affected around 300 transactions that weren’t validated accurately as either winning or non-winning tickets.

Players who checked to see if their ticket was a winner at a retail site or by scanning it on the mobile app might have gotten an incorrect result.

Any player who tried to cash a ticket at retail or scanned a ticket on the app and still has the ticket is urged to contact the CT Lottery at info@ctlottery.org.

If you no longer have your ticket, you can contact the CT Lottery so the claim can be researched further.