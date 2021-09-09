CT Lottery

Check Your Tickets; Technical Issue Affected CT Lottery Validations on Labor Day

Connecticut lottery flag
NBCConnecticut.com

If you checked a Connecticut lottery ticket on the app or tried to cash one at a retailer on Labor Day, you might need to check your ticket again. There was an issue with the validation system for around an hour and a half that afternoon.

The CT Lottery said there were technical difficulties from around 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Labor Day..

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

They determined it affected around 300 transactions that weren’t validated accurately as either winning or non-winning tickets.

Players who checked to see if their ticket was a winner at a retail site or by scanning it on the mobile app might have gotten an incorrect result.

Any player who tried to cash a ticket at retail or scanned a ticket on the app and still has the ticket is urged to contact the CT Lottery at info@ctlottery.org.

Local

connecticut weather 3 hours ago

Photos: Storm Damage in Connecticut

Hamden 4 hours ago

Drivers Asked to Avoid Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

If you no longer have your ticket, you can contact the CT Lottery so the claim can be researched further.

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us