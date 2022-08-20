Chemical Leak Closes Truck Stop in Southington

A chemical leak has closed the truck stop in Southington on Saturday.

State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said there is a leak coming from a tractor-trailer at the truck stop. At this time, the leak has been contained and the chemical has been confined to the parking lot.

According to investigators, the chemical that leaked is a corrosive organo phosphate, which is an agricultural sumigade.

The driver of the vehicle is being decontaminated.

At this time, the truck stop is closed. It's unclear when it will reopen. No other businesses in the area are being impacted.