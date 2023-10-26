Chemical spill in lab at Sacred Heart University prompts evacuation

A chemical spill in a chemistry lab at Sacred Heart University caused a building evacuation on Thursday, according to the university.

University officials said a small chemical spill was reported Wednesday night. They said shelving in a cabinet containing waste materials appeared to break.

Public safety, fire officials and a hazmat team responded to the scene. The building was temporarily evacuated and the university hired personnel to come in and clean.

On-site classes scheduled to be held in a certain wing of the University's Academic Center where the spill happened were either held virtually, or alternative coursework was assigned.

No one was injured, and the university said classes resumed in-person at 3:30 p.m.