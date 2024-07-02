Cheshire community ‘rock snake' begins to grow along river trail

Before we get to the dog days of summer, it appears that the 'snake days' of summer are starting to slither through some Connecticut towns.

In Cheshire, 'Rocco' the community rock snake is starting to form along the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.

The community has invited people to bring their own painted rocks to the trail, adding it to the "tail" to see how long the snake can get throughout the season.

Similar scaly sights have popped up across the state, as the town of Fairfield's version of Rocco is back for another year in Riverside Park.

In Cheshire, Rocco's "head" is located just beyond the Farmington Canal Linear Park sign on Cornwall Ave.