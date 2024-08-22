Cheshire High School cancels activities after student's death

Cheshire High School has canceled school activities after the sudden death of a student on Thursday.

In a statement, the principal said all activities at the high school have been canceled on Aug. 22. They say communication regarding rescheduled or resumed activities will be announced at a later date.

The school said they are withholding the student's name due to confidentiality laws and out of respect for the family's privacy.

School officials are encouraging students to speak with adults or counseling services, which are available from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday in the school library.

"It is important for students to speak with an adult if they have any concerns or questions. As a school system, we want to make sure we are supporting all of our students and our community," Principal Mary Joscelyn-Gadd said in a statement.