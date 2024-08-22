Cheshire

Cheshire High School cancels activities after student's death

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Cheshire High School has canceled school activities after the sudden death of a student on Thursday.

In a statement, the principal said all activities at the high school have been canceled on Aug. 22. They say communication regarding rescheduled or resumed activities will be announced at a later date.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The school said they are withholding the student's name due to confidentiality laws and out of respect for the family's privacy.

School officials are encouraging students to speak with adults or counseling services, which are available from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday in the school library.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"It is important for students to speak with an adult if they have any concerns or questions. As a school system, we want to make sure we are supporting all of our students and our community," Principal Mary Joscelyn-Gadd said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us