Cheshire High School Student Gives Away Free Prom Dresses

"A lot of sparkles. I'm a glitter girl. I love sparkles," said Southington High School senior Laney Sullivan, dresses draped over her arm as she stood in line to try them on.

Sullivan was joined by other students from different towns getting ready for prom.

"A lot of bling, maybe a very full gown," said Cheshire High School senior Hannah Meyer about her plans for the big night.

Luckily, these decisions could be made with a little less stress as one girl was giving gowns and formal dresses away for free.

"My sister started it about two years ago. She just had the idea because prom dresses are so expensive," said Cheshire High School senior Jillian Falcone. "As a girl, I understand how exciting it is to go to prom and it's just really important to me to see other girls really happy."

ALLIN Salon, a new hair salon in Chesire, was home to Jillian's boutique for the day on Sunday. Students looking for some sequins or sparkle had more than 125 dresses to choose from, which Jillian collected herself.

"We posted on Facebook community forums, asked people to donate dresses, and I reached out through some Instagram pages," said Jillian.

With prom in a few months, Meyer has it all planned out.

"I'm so excited. It's my senior year prom. I'm like, with my friends, we're always like go big or go home. Find a perfect dress. It doesn't matter what size, what color," said Meyer.

Others are also looking forward to their big night but making sure to have fun getting ready for it, too."

"I think this is definitely one time when girls can be girls and kind of hang out and support each other. Like this is such an amazing event. Like everyone being like hey, let's solve a problem a lot of people go through, and let's make it more readily available," said Sullivan.